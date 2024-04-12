13 Restaurants In Oneida County With Health Code Violations

These 13 restaurants in Oneida County had critical health inspection violations last month. Oneida County has published a list of restaurants that had either multiple and/or critical health code violations during their latest inspections in March.

***This list includes schools and other non-restaurants that were inspected and reported to the New York Health Department.

1. CENTRAL KITCHEN

400 ELIZABETH STREET, UTICA

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

2. WILLIE'S BAGEL CAFE'

219 N GENESEE STREET, UTICA

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

3. WILLIES GOURMET CAFE

1401 WEST ORISKANY STREET, UTICA

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

4. JOEY'S DINER

400 JAMES STREET, UTICA

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

5. ROOSTER'S

814 CHARLOTTE STREET, UTICA

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

6. FRANCO'S PIZZA

411 TRENTON AVENUE, UTICA

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures; Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

7. FOOD CONSULTANTS @ MVCC AYCE

1101 SHERMAN DRIVE, UTICA

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

8. O'SCUGNIZZO PIZZERIA, INC.

614 BLEECKER STREET, UTICA

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

9. SKY BUFFET Center

STREET, NEW HARTFORD

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur..

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin; Item 14C- Pesticide application not supervised by a certified applicator.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces;

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

10. BEIJING HOUSE, CB INC.

1506 GENESEE STREET, UTICA

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

11. QUALITY INN

141 NEW HARTFORD STREET, NEW HARTFORD

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

12. THE BURRSTONE INN

1777 BURRSTONE ROAD, NEW HARTFORD

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

