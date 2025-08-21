The FBI is warning all New Yorkers about a new smartphone scam. Having a smartphone is certainly a blessing — and a curse. I'm a big Star Trek fan, including the OG series that kicked off the franchise. Back in the mid-1960s, when it first launched, they actually introduced us to smartphones. Yes, way back then. The crew carried Tricorders. Per Wikipedia,



"The tricorder is a multifunctional hand-held device that can perform environmental scans, data recording, and data analysis; hence the word "tricorder" to refer to the three functions of sensing, recording, and computing."

Credit: TrekCulture via Youtube

Our smartphones, similar to Star Trek's Tricorders, provide us with access to virtually limitless information and the world. That's the good side. The bad side is criminals' abilities to use them to scam us out of our personal information, money, and property.

Scammers Are Targeting New Yorkers With Sneaky QR Codes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently issued a warning about "Brushing" scams.

"The FBI warns the public about a scam variation in which criminals send unsolicited packages containing a QR code1 that prompts the recipient to provide personal and financial information or unwittingly download malicious software that steals data from their phone."

This is a new variation on traditional brushing scams, where online sellers send unsolicited merchandise to a person and then use the person's information to post positive reviews of the product.

CNBC reports that nearly 75 percent of Americans scan QR codes without verifying the code. Over 26 million Americans have been directed to malicious sites by scanning a QR code. In New York City, the Department of Transportation issued a warning about scammers placing fake QR codes on parking meters for payments.

The FTC warned New Yorkers about unexpected packages showing up with QR codes to scan.

"If you scan the QR code, it could take you to a phishing website that steals your personal information, like credit card numbers or usernames and passwords. It could also download malware onto your phone and give hackers access to your device."

One thing about a lot of scammers is that they are smart. Unfortunately, they use their intelligence and cunning for crime instead of making legitimate money. The moral of the story is not to scan random QR codes. Make sure it's from a trusted source before you scan.

You can view the FBI's tips to avoid becoming a victim of a brushing scam here.

