New York Woman On FBI Top 10 Most Wanted List

A woman known as the "CryptoQueen" is the only female on the FBI's infamous 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Aside from "CryptoQueen," she may be using fake names by Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, and Ruja P. Ignatova. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in New York has been trying to locate Ruja Ignatova.

It is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her capture. She has the honor of being one of only 11 women ever to make the Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI alleges that she had a leadership role in a massive fraud scheme that has affected millions of investors around the world. FBI New York Special Agent Ronald Shimko said,

There are so many victims all over the world who were financially devastated by this. We want to bring her to justice.

10 Things We Know About The CryptoQueen

1. She got her moniker, CrytoQueen, because she founded OneCoin Ltd. It was a Bulgaria-based company that claimed to market cryptocurrency.

2. She allegedly defrauded investors out of more than $4 billion.

3. She was indicted in New York on one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud, and Securities Fraud.

4. She was born in Bulgaria on May 30, 1980. The CrytoQueen is now 44 years old.

5. The last time she was seen was on October 25, 2017, when she left Sofia, Bulgaria, and traveled to Athens, Greece.

6. She was fond of the spotlight and liked the finer things in life,

Shimko noted that before she disappeared, Ignatova lived a lavish lifestyle.

7. She is only the 11th woman placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in the 72 years the FBI has had it.

8. Ignatova speaks English, German, and Bulgarian.

9. Her scam victimized people from all around the world.

10. She may be using a fake foreign passport and could be living in the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece, or Eastern Europe.

Could Ruja Ignatova Be Dead?

Two men who were allegedly co-conspirators in the OneCoin scam were murdered. Oscar, a Chilean national, and Ignacio who was from Argentina, were discovered deceased in Mexico.

The cause of death was suffocation, according to local police who are treating the case as a double homicide. Both men, who were known associates, had been kidnapped two days earlier in Villa Carey, another neighborhood in Mazatlan. They had reportedly convinced numerous individuals to invest in OneCoin through an entity called the Latin American Automotive Marketing Company (CLA), which accepted cryptocurrencies for car purchases.

Do not try to apprehend Ignatova as she may be with armed guards. If you have information about Ignatova or know where she is located, you can contact the FBI's New York Field Office:

26 Federal Plaza, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10278-0004

(212) 384-1000

