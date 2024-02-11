The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State

New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 40,223,504 (11.92% of the population) compared to 20,448,194 (6.06% of the population).

Photo by Tania Fernandez on Unsplash Photo by Tania Fernandez on Unsplash loading...

While New York may be the fourth most populated state, it is home to the most populated city in America. New York City has a population of 8,089,689, making it not only the most populated but also the most densely populated. The next closest is Los Angeles with a population of 3,790,742, according to World Population Review.

Living in New York State we are well aware that NYC has tons of people. It actually has too many people, in my opinion. The five boroughs that make up New York City are approximately 300.46 square miles, while New York State is 54,556 square miles. There's definitely plenty of room for people in NYC to get out of the city and enjoy some personal space.

Photo by Andre Frueh on Unsplash Photo by Andre Frueh on Unsplash loading...

There are 62 counties in New York State and surprisingly, many of them are very rural and sparsely populated. The least populated county in New York State is Hamilton County with a population of approximately 5,107. Hamilton county is 1,808 square miles, around the size of Delaware state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here Are The 11 New York Counties With The Most People:

11. Onondaga County, Home to Syracuse - Population 460,559

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

10. Richmond County, Home to Staten Island - Population 486,431

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

9. Monroe County, Home to Rochester - Population 743,011

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

8. Erie County, Home to Buffalo - Population 942,236

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Westchester County, Home to Yonkers - Population 972,067

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Bronx County, Home to Bronx - Population 1,297,660

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Nassau County, Home to Hempstead - Population 1,368,954

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Suffolk County, Home to Brookhaven (Long Island) - Population 1,510,159

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. New York County, Home to Manhattan - Population 1,631,217

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Queens County, Home to Queens - Population 2,177,805

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. Kings County, Home to Brooklyn - Population 2,496,576

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

2024 Restaurant Power Rankings in Buffalo The Top, most popular 12 restaurants in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks