8 Counties Use The Most Food Stamps In New York

Millions of New York State residents rely on food stamps also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program each year. According to Hunger Solutions NY,

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps 2.8 million New Yorkers, including 851,000 children, put food on the table. SNAP is our nation’s most powerful anti-hunger program. It improves food security, reduces poverty, and leads to better health outcomes, especially among children.

3 Major Changes This Year To SNAP Benefits In New York

Food Stamps Help Bridge Gap For 20 Percent Of Americans Who Struggle With Hunger

1. The Working Age To Recieve Food Stamps Increases Again In 2024

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the work requirement incorrectly assumes that SNAP recipients are unemployed,

This requirement is also based on the false premise that low-income people receiving benefits do not work and must be compelled to do so, an assumption rooted in unfounded stereotypes based on race, gender, disability status, and class. Most working-age, non-disabled adults who participate in SNAP are already working for pay or are temporarily between jobs.

The ABAWD rule requires adults with no children under the age of 18 unless exempted, to work 20 hours weekly or participate in work-related training or education in order to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Those who don't work or train 80 hours a month are only eligible for SNAP benefits for 3 months during a 3-year period. The ABAWD requirement applies to SNAP recipients ages 18 to 49, but republican House representatives want to increase the working age.

Residents ages 53 to 54 will face work requirements in the fall of 2024.

2. Maximum SNAP Benefit Allotments Have Changed

Trump Administration Sets New Work Requirement Rules For Food Stamp Recipients

The maximum SNAP benefit amounts allotted in New York State through Sep. 2024 are:

People in Household

1 / $291

2 / $535

3 / $766

4 / $973

5 / $1,155

6 / $1,386

7 / $1,532

8 / $1,751

$219 for each additional person.

3. New York To Implement Summer SNAP Benefits For Children

A new program for children will offer permanent summer nutrition assistance, known as Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, which will take effect in the summer of 2024. With Summer EBT, NY and certain tribal nations can provide grocery benefits of $40 per month to families with eligible school-aged children. Cindy Long, administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service said,

Summer EBT provides an unprecedented opportunity to reduce child hunger during the summer months. FNS is thrilled to see trailblazing states and tribes step up and make early commitments to expanding summer nutrition benefits for children in their communities. We look forward to working with all states and eligible tribal nations on this important effort — helping ensure children across our nation get the nutrition they need year-round.

These 8 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York State

Of the 2.8 million New Yorkers who receive food stamp benefits, these 8 counties had the most recipients in August 2023, which is the most up-to-date data from New York State.

8. Nassau County - 43,268

7. Rockland County - 47,63

6. Onondaga County- 67,256

5. Westchester County - 75,469

4. Monroe County - 106,612

3. Suffolk County - 107,768

2. Erie County - 143,716

1. New York City (includes all 5 boroughs) - 1,720,679

