Iconic Restaurant and Bar Is For Sale In Western New York

In the more than 200 years since Buffalo has been around, there have been all sorts of different places for people to gather and enjoy themselves. That history lends itself to the fact that Buffalo is well-known for its nightlife and entertainment options.

Over the years, there have been tons of places that we wish could come back, even if it's just for one night.

READ MORE: Western New York Would Love It If These 5 Nightclubs Come Back

While many bars and restaurants have come and gone, there are just a few that have stood the test of time. One such place has been a part of the Buffalo landscape for more than 50 years, which is more than 25% of the time that Buffalo has been in existence, and it's now listed for sale.

The Iconic Mike's Lounge Is For Sale

If you're in the market for owning a piece of Buffalo history, then you absolutely want to take a look at this.

Mike's Lounge, located at 1343 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo's Kingsley Neighborhood, has been a staple in the community since 1969. The building on Jefferson that houses Mike's Lounge was also previously the home of the famed Jefferson Grille which dates back to the 1950s.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot building and business are for sale, currently listed for $299.999. It features an industrial kitchen, a full bar and entertainment venue, a fenced-in parking lot, and a new roof that was installed in 2023. The business was also the recipient of a New York State grant that can be transferred to the new owner.

This building and the associated business are ready for you to invest in. The fact that it has only had two owners since its inception speaks volumes about the opportunity that exists for the right buyer.

If you're interested, you can check out the photos below, and you can find out more details about the entire package for sale here.

Historic Mike's Lounge In Buffalo For Sale Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Get our free mobile app