Here’s What Your Library Is Doing About Banned Books In New York

There hasn't been a book banned in Buffalo since the late 1940s; that, however, is not the case in many places around the nation, and it's getting worse in some places.

According to a report by the Buffalo News, more than 3,000 books were banned and removed from schools and public libraries around the country. States like Florida, Texas, Missouri, Utah, and Pennsylvania led the nation in book removals.

New York Libraries Are Fighting Against Book Bans

Earlier this month, libraries all across the Empire State participated in something called Banned Books Week. Librarians and government officials in New York are fighting to keep that from happening here in New York. Banned Book Week sought to raise awareness about what's been happening around the nation.

For 40 years, the annual event has brought together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular. The books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted for removal or restriction in libraries and schools. By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship.

-American Library Association

There are several things that you can do to help prevent books from being banned in New York. According to the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library website, people can try:

Have conversations with coworkers, parents, and other members of the community to share perspectives,

Sign petitions to keep books on the shelves,

Contact your government representatives to share your concerns about book bans, and

You can donate to your local library.

We’re seeing things that we haven’t seen as a profession in decades. We’re seeing an assault on people’s freedom to read...

-John Spears, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System Director