Major Fashion Retailer Laying Off All Employees In New York

A major fashion retailer is closing its offices in New York and laying off all employees. Store closings are imminent in New York due to the company filing bankruptcy.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, fashion retail giant Express filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing is to help Express, Inc. facilitate a possible sale. Express says on its website that it received a non-binding letter of intent from a consortium comprised of WHP Global, Simon Property Group, L. P., and Brookfield Properties "for the potential sale of a substantial majority of the Company’s retail stores and operations."

Express, Inc. To Close 11 Stores In New York State

Express and its subsidiaries filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The company plans to close 95 Express stores nationwide, including 11 in New York State. It has already filed one WARN notice with the state, laying off all of its employees at its office location at 111 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10003. Express filed the first of what may be many WARN notices on April 21, 2024, announcing the layoff of 169 employees due to the bankruptcy filing.

According to Time Out, the stores Express plans close in New York are:

- Bay Terrace in Bayside

- 490 Fulton Street in Brooklyn

- Kings Plaza in Brooklyn

- 514 Broadway in Soho

- Times Square

- 129 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District

- The South Shore Mall in Bay Shore

- The Sands in Oceanside

- Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream

- Northern Suburbs

- Sangertown Square in New Hartford

- Cross County Center in Yonkers

7 stores are closing in New Jersey:

- Deptford Mall

- Freehold Raceway

- Livingston Mall

- Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing

- Moorestown Mall

- Garden State Plaza in Paramus

- Woodbridge Center

