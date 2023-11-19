These 7 Cities In New York State Are The Most Dangerous

As we take a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, the data shows where there is a spike in violent and property crimes.

New York State and the FBI use seven Index crime categories as indicators of overall crime trends: murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, which are classified as violent crimes; and the property crimes of burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. The FBI created these categories to allow for uniform crime reporting across all 50 states.

HouseGrail.com took a look at some of the most dangerous cities in New York, based on data provided by the FBI,

For our results, we primarily focused on both the murder and violent crime rates, but we tried to use historical data and tie it in with trends. If crime is increasing year by year in an area, it got a boost up on the list, but if it’s on a downward spiral, it fell down it a bit.

These are the 7 most dangerous cities in New York State, according to HouseGrail.com:



7. Watertown, NY

Watertown hasa population of 25,622.

Murder Rate: 3.7 per 100,000

Violent Crimes: 735 per 100,000

6. Binghamton

Binghampton has a opulation of 45,140.

Murder Rate: 2.0 per 100,000

Violent Crimes: 1,804 per 100,000

5. Syracuse, NY

Syracuse has a population of 142,874.

Murder Rate: 22.14 per 100,000

Violent Crimes: 819.67 per 100,000

4. Albany, NY

Albany Has a population of 97,478.

Murder Rate: 16 per 100,000

Violent Crimes: 8,850 per 100,000

3. Rochester, NY

Rochester has a population of 206,848.

Murder Rate: 35.3 per 100,000

Violent Crimes: 800 per 100,000

2. Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls has a population of 48,252.

Murder Rate: 2.0 per 100,000

Violent Crimes: 4,343 per 100,000

1. Buffalo, NY

Buffalo has a population of 256,000.

Murder Rate: 24.0 per 100,000

Violent Crimes: 1,018 per 100,000

