Could Chick-fil-A Restaurants In New York Open On Sundays?

If New York State has its way, some Chick-fil-A restaurants will be forced to stay open on Sundays or potentially close their locations. The restaurant chain has been the subject of many memes and gripes about its locations being closed on Sundays and New York wants to change that.

Why Is Chick-fil-A Closed On Sundays?

Many people wonder why Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays. According to its website, it is because of the founder,

Our founder S. Truett Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today.

While many people praise the decision, some legislators in New York State want to change the policy, at least for some locations. I couldn't find the exact number of Chick-fil-A restaurants in New York State, but it looks like it's at least 30.

New York State Wants Chick-fil-A Restaurants On NY State Thruway Open On Sundays

The New York State Legislature has introduced bills A08336/S07794 that would require the popular restaurant chain to open on Sundays. Locations along the New York State Thruway would have to open on Sundays, according to the bills. While the bills are not specific to Chick-fil-A, the verbiage pretty much targets it, since most other fast food restaurants do open on Sundays,

Requires that food services at transportation facilities and rest areas owned and operated by certain public authorities remain open seven days a week.

I can understand both sides of the argument. Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy has a point. People need a day off to do whatever their life calls for. But I also get that Sundays are usually busy travel days and people driving on the NY State Thruway should have options that are open on Sundays. Plus, some people would rather have a Monday or a Friday off and would be willing to work at Chick-fil-A on Sundays. Let me know below how you feel about it.

New York State Thruway Chick-fil-A locations:

Ardsley

Between: Exit 6A (Yonkers Toll Gantry) & Exit 7 (Ardsley)

Route: I-87 - NYS Thruway

Northbound

Plattekill

Between: Exit 17 (Newburgh I-84) & Exit 18 (New Paltz)

Route: I-87 - NYS Thruway

Northbound

New Baltimore

Between: Exit 21B (Coxsackie) & Exit 21A (Berkshire Section/to Mass Pike)

Route: I-87 - NYS Thruway

Northbound & Southbound

Iroquois

Between: Exit 29 (Canajoharie) & Exit 29A (Little Falls)

Route: I-90 - NYS Thruway

Westbound

Chittenango

Between: Exit 34 (Canastota) & Exit 34A (Syracuse I-481)

Route: I-90 - NYS Thruway

Westbound

Clifton Springs

Between: Exit 43 (Manchester) & Exit 42 (Geneva)

Route: I-90 - NYS Thruway

Eastbound

New Baltimore

Between: Exit 21B (Coxsackie) & Exit 21A (Berkshire Section/to Mass Pike)

Route: I-87 - NYS Thruway

Northbound & Southbound

