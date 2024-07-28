New York’s Only NFL Team Ranks Most Popular In World

The whole wide world seems to know something that everyone in Western New York has known for 60 years: the Buffalo Bills are an amazing team. Now, thanks to a new survey that has been released, it seems that the world's most popular NFL team calls the 716 its home.

Flashpicks, which conducts extensive research on betting tips and sports predictions, recently completed a survey using Google search data to determine what NFL football teams are popular worldwide. After examining the 100 top countries, researchers analyzed four years of search data and ranked the results on a ten-point scale.

When the results were tabulated, the results surprised all of the researchers.

The Buffalo Bills ranked number one with a score of 9.9 out of 10. Even more impressive than that, the Bills are the most popular NFL team in 31 different countries. This includes most of Western Europe, with countries like France, Italy, and Spain in love with the Bills. What country did not surprise researchers was Canada, as Buffalo has a unique relationship with Canada.

One of the best things that Bills fans can take solace in is that they outpaced both the Dallas Cowboys, who ranked second, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who came in third. Even better than that, the Miami Dolphins are only popular in four countries.

When it's all said and done, the Bills receive more than 500,000 Google searches per month worldwide.

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp Getty Images loading...

As the Bills work through Training Camp, Buffalonians have high hopes for the hometown team this year.

5 Players You Need To Watch During Bills Training Camp Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

Buffalo's Best Mascot Which local sports team in Buffalo has the best mascot? Take a look at these options and tell us what you think. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice