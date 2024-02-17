Most Wanted Man Who Killed Baby In New York Captured

A fugitive who was on the run for allegedly killing an infant in New York has been caught. The 42-year-old man has been on the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list since May of 2022.

Anthony Ojeda, aka Erik Jonathan Donas-Ojeda, was wanted by the Cohoes Police Department in New York for the murder of an infant in 2019. He was recently arrested in Mexico City. Ojeda and his husband Neil Garzon were captured after more than two years on the run. Ojeda is in the custody of Mexican officials awaiting formal extradition proceedings. His husband was transported back to the United States to face charges against him in Albany County. Garzon has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and hindering prosecution.

The child, Eli Ojeda, died on December 3, 2019. The Cohoes Police Department responded to an apartment for a call about an unresponsive 6-week-old boy. The baby died at the hospital. Further investigation and an autopsy revealed that the baby boy had died from acute methamphetamine toxicity and physical trauma.

Ojeda, who claimed to be the father of the baby, was charged with second-degree murder. After being released on bond Ojeda did not show up for his scheduled court appearance on August 24, 2021. Ojeda and Garzon went on the run to avoid prosecution. Ronald Davis, USMS Director, said,

I want to express my gratitude to the women and men of the United States Marshals Services (USMS) Mexico Foreign Field Office and the Interpol-Mexico Office for their tireless effort in apprehending Anthony Ojeda, a dangerous fugitive on the USMS 15 Most Wanted lis. The level of collaboration and coordination at the local, state, federal and international level on this case makes clear that the USMS and our partners will bring to justice dangerous fugitives no matter where they may hide.

