You Can Return Drugs Here In New York State

There is a big event that is taking place across New York State this weekend that is a great way to dispose of certain medications and prescriptions.

The spring is here and it is time to do a little cleaning around the house. For some, there was plenty of colds, flus and other illnesses that floated around the house this past winter and may have outdated and expired medication on hand. Here is the chance to get rid of them in a safe way.

The Department of Justice has announced that this weekend, April 27th, is National Drug Take Back Day.

"The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications".

