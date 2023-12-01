‘The Unknown Dinner’ New, Popular Trend at Buffalo Restaurant

The Unknown Dinner is a new trend that is happening at one Buffalo restaurant and it is getting a lot of attention.

It's a pretty fun concept, if you can handle surprises. If you are a person who doesn't like surprises--well, this is definitely not the thing for you, especially because you'll be spending your own money to go.

At the Black Iron Bystro, you can go in for one of their seatings during their The Unknown Dinner Club.

Black Iron Bystro 3067 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

They have one seating on Wednesdays and Thursdays and two dinner seatings on Fridays and Saturdays.

The concept is exactly what is sounds like: you have no clue what you can get once you get there to the restaurant. If you are the person in the couple that loves to look up the menu beforehand, you can't. It is a really memorable experience that you will have at Black Iron.

The owner originally created the concept during COVID and was both the chef and the server. They are open on Wednesdays through Saturdays 4 PM - 11 PM. *Check before you go to make sure that these hours have not changed.

EXTRA: If you are a fan of these "unknown dinners", you might want to try this fun night-out that our friends have been doing for a few years. We do it once a month and we call it the 'Mystery Dinner'.

One person is in charge and plans a theme. They pick everyone up. Plan every bar and restaurant we go to all night long. Nobody else knows where we are going until we get there. It's super simple, but we always get a kick out of it. It's fun when you literally have NO CLUE what to expect because you get no hints except for maybe what is appropriate to wear. Here are some recent examples: THEME: This past weekend we did CIDER NIGHT. We try and go to some of the most unique places in Western New York or places that we have never been before). On Saturday, Mystery Dinner was CIDER. We went to Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster, The Cider House in East Aurora and the Mayor Brothers Cider Mill. BEATLES NIGHT: We went to Abby Square in Williamsville and I pre-set it with the bartender making us some special drinks: a yellow one dubbed 'yellow' submarine, and black licorice one called 'Blackbird', etc. Then we went to Penny Lane, this hippy cafe place with live music that's super cool in Clarence then topped off the night with the annual Beatles tribute on the roof of Larkin.