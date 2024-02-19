The Most Underrated Breakfast Place in Western New York

There's nothing like a great breakfast place. It's the one meal of the day that really puts people at ease since it's the first food of the day and is comforting.

You think of breakfast sandwiches, breakfast plates, and even breakfast pizza can make someone's morning. Eggs, bacon, sausage, waffles, pancakes and other things.

Here in Western New York, we aren't as known for breakfast as we are for other foods, such as wings and pizza, but don't sleep on the number of awesome breakfast spots in the Buffalo region.

The Poked Yolk, Betty's, Café 59, Jack's Corner Café, and Public Espresso are just a few of the popular breakfast spots in Western New York. However, there's one place that isn't only a breakfast spot that is gaining traction as a hidden gem in Western New York.

It's called Toni's Deli and is located on Lake Ave. in Orchard Park.

I recently tried them for the first time and it was one of the best breakfast sandwiches I've ever had. Then I tried the breakfast pizza and it was outstanding.

Looking at the reviews on DoorDash, it clocks in at a 4.9 out of 5.0 -- which is hard to do on the DoorDash app. They have a 4.8 review out of 5.0 on Google Reviews, also difficult to accomplish.

I drove by dozens of times on my way to the 5 Corners intersection or the Quaker Crossing Plaza. They also serve lunch and dinner items, deli items, and other things, but their breakfast appears to be a fan-favorite of customers.

Buffalo has so many hidden gems for all kinds of cuisine. Has anyone been to Toni's Deli in Orchard Park?

