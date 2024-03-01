Box Truck Tire Falls Off, Crushes Car on 90 in Western New York

It was a scary situation this morning on the 90 in Cheektowaga.

During the morning commute, a tire came off a Box Truck while someone was driving on the 90 going Eastbound. It happened right by the Walden Galleria, a very busy section for morning commutes in WNY. According to a witness, the rear wheels fell off the axle of the box truck, hitting someone's car.

The incident happened around 7 AM this morning, causing a 5-mile backup that went all the way to the 400 and the town of West Seneca. At about 8:15 am the accident was finally cleared by police and a tow truck.

It is unclear at this time of the condition of the drivers.