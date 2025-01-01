The Top 10 High Schools In Western New York

If you’re a parent with a kid that will be starting school this fall, a family looking at relocating to Western New York, or a soon-to-be parent trying to decide where to raise your family, you’ve likely looked at the plethora of school districts here in the Buffalo area, trying to decide which schools would be the best fit for your child.

Thousands of people are proud to call Western New York home, and part of the reason is the number of quality schools throughout the area. But which ones are the very best?

As far as high schools, there are countless options, and many parents can get overwhelmed which one would be the best fit for your child. Choosing the right high school is crucial for setting the stage for a child’s future academic and career success.

Thankfully, there’s several high schools here in Western New York that provide resources for their students to excel and thrive.

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Best High Schools In Western New York

U.S. News & World Report released the ranking of the top high schools in the United States, using criteria such as state assessment proficiency and performance, college readiness, college curriculum breadth, and underserved student performance to determine which high schools deserve to be at the top of the list.

We used the data they collected to make up the list of the very best public and private high schools here in the Buffalo, New York area.

According to U.S. News & World Report, here are the top ten high schools here in Western New York.