New York State police are making this a big priority this week and are going to give you a ticket.

This week is Work Zone Awareness week and police will be making sure that you are being extra safe while you drive in work zones. They will be double checking that people are not speeding, using their cell phone, have their seat belts on and make sure that everyone is moving over properly. 2,919 tickets were issued by State Police and participating law enforcement agencies during 84 deployments across the state in 2023. State Police in Albany issued 51 tickets alone, most of which were for speeding, during today’s Operation Hard Hat initiative on the Thruway. Troopers put themselves in the shoes of the roadside workers by wearing their vests & hard hats while monitoring an active work zone.

"We will continue to work together with the New York State Thruway Authority to educate drivers and spread awareness on the importance of Work Zone Safety. The message is clear and simple…. SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER, and PAY ATTENTION!! Treat the work zones as if your own loved ones are out there, putting their lives on the line", New York State Police wrote on Facebook

What is the penalty for speeding in a work zone?

A $50 fine will be issued for the first violation and $75 for a second violation, if within 18 months of the first. Three or more within 18 months of the first violation will cost you $100 per violation, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.