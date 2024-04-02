There Is Another Phone Issue In New York State

As if we didn't have enough to worry about to start the month of April, some New York State residents are facing a network issue that involves their personal information.

The last issue for AT&T customers was a massive outage that tied up the network for hours and caused some panic and fears as many assumed the worst. Turns out, it was a network reboot error that was the reason for the outage.

Now we are hearing reports that the same carrier had a data breach that has been handled but not before some information was compromised.

According to post on "X" from Metaconex, "AT&T confirms data breach and resets millions of customer passcodes. A file containing data including passcodes and social security numbers of AT&T customers has been available on the dark web for weeks".

This may be a good time to take a look at all of your accounts and create new passwords or take advantage of the various security offers that companies have. For example, some credit card companies offer data breach protection or, at the very least, they offer alerts when there is some sort of strange activity that involves your information.