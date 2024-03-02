Here’s The Best Prime Rib Spot In Western New York

The winter weather seems to be vanishing here in Western New York and it is time to get out and explore all that the area has to offer. We are blessed to have some amazing bars, restaurants and taverns and some that are just a quick trip down the Thruway. One of them recently celebrated 99 years in business!

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!

There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you for their incredible fish fry this lent as well!

The Best Prime Rib In WNY Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

The history of the South Dayton Hotel dates back 4 generations. It sits just across from one of the most famous train stations in the United States which was featured in motion pictures like "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" and "The Natural".

The ride to Cattaraugus County and South Dayton has some of the best scenery in the area and is the perfect stop on the snowmobile trail, when you are out checking out leaves in the fall or to just get away and have an incredible meal!

Catering is available and there is even a liquor store on sight inside the Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel

If you love sports and the Buffalo Bills, there is a new addition to the South Dayton Hotel. Jeff tells us that the third floor bar is now open and ready for private parties!

Incredible Buffalo Bills Themed Bar Opens In Western New York Gallery Credit: Clay Moden