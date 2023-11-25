New York State Could Get Well Over a Foot of Snow In Two Weeks

We're officially one week away from Thanksgiving, which means that the holiday season will soon be underway. For some, as soon as November comes, we are in fact in the holiday season.

Because we're past the midway point of November, now residents across New York State are anticipating the arrival of the first big snow event of the season. We have seen some snow here and there, but nothing substantial just yet.

As far as the Thanksgiving goes, we could see some weather problems for the busiest travel week of the year. According to extended weather models, there's a chance we see snow and rain for Tuesday and Wednesday, as we head into Thanksgiving. As of now, it shouldn't be a huge event, but something to keep an eye on.

The Weather Channel has snow possible on Thanksgiving Day as well, for parts of Western and Central New York.

But the next system will be the most fascinating and could bring us the first big snow event of the 2023-2024 season.

Weather man Ryan Hall has looks ahead with the GFS models and paints a potentially snowy future for New York State.

The timing would be Wednesday, November 29th and into Thursday, November 30th. A huge system could dump a lot of snow across New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The projections on the model suggest over a foot of snow in many spots, but it's still too far out to tell for sure.

This doesn't look to be a storm that is severe in any way, but if it does take shape into a snow system, could force people to break out the snow blowers and shovels.

It could mark a pattern for December, which is routinely the worst month of the year for lake effect snowstorms with Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

