What Is The “Seinfeld Law” In New York State?

What does Jerry Seinfeld have to do with a New York State law that recently went into effect?

A lot of new legislation here in New York was recently implemented or will be at the start of 2025, including an increase in minimum wage, eliminating expiration fees for car leases, and the requirement of diaper manufacturers to expose their ingredients.

But what is this new “Seinfeld Law” that kicked in last month?

What Is New York State's "Seinfeld" Law?

Fans of the hit 1990’s show Seinfeld may remember the episode that contained Jerry’s relatable and hilarious response to a telemarketing call.

In season four, episode three called “The Pitch,” Jerry answers his home telephone (remember landlines?) to discover the call is from a telemarketing agent selling long distance phone service (again, wow– what a throwback).

Jerry tells the salesman that he can’t talk at the moment, and asks the telemarketer for his home phone number so he can call him back at a later time. After the man on the other line awkwardly tells him no, Jerry responds, “Oh, I guess you don’t want me calling you at home…well, now you know how I feel,” before abruptly hanging up.

That memorable quip was the inspiration for the nickname of a new telemarketer protection law in New York.

Dubbed “The Seinfeld Law” by the New York State legislature, the law now requires telemarketers to identify themselves in the first 30 seconds of an unsolicited phone call, including their name, the company they represent, and why they are calling. They also must give the person they’re calling an option to be added to their company’s “do not call” list, as well as if the call is being recorded.

Laws like this aren’t just to prevent annoying spam calls to New Yorkers, but they’re important for helping to combat fraudulent telemarketing scams.