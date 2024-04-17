How To Save Money At Your Wedding In New York

Getting married soon and you have a champagne taste but a beer budget? Here are some ways you can save without looking cheap.

It's no secret that weddings cost a lot of money. You're spending on photographers and a DJ or band, food, a venue, a limo, flowers, decor...before you know it, all those costs add up.

There's no sense in going into debt for one big party. You're just getting your lives started as a new couple! You want to start out on the best foot possible.

But what if you REALLY have something in mind that you want? You've been dreaming about it all your life and you HAVE TO HAVE IT at your wedding. Then you have to find a way to make it work. If there's only one DJ that you want to book, or a cake baker, or a wedding dress that is without a doubt THE ONE, but they are a little more expensive, how can you make room to get them there? That might mean saving money on something else so that you can be sure to afford the thing that you want.

One thing is for sure, there are certain things that you should not go cheap on for your wedding. Things like the food and the entertainment are the ones that people remember from your wedding. And the pictures are things that you will be looking at for the rest of your lives together. You don't want to skimp on that.

But there are some things that you could cut corners on (if you had to) to make things work. Here are my suggestions:

