New York State Limits Rent Increases for 2026 Landlords

ow much can your landlord charge you for a security deposit? Can my landlord increase my rent? Do I have to pay for my own background check for an apartment?

There are so many new laws in Western New York and the entire State of New York, especially after the pandemic has begun. It has been, in some cases, a challenge for New York State landlords, who during the pandemic were not getting paid rent for one way or another.

In recent memory, a lot of New York State laws have been changed or tightened to protect the renters. We lived in an apartment where if our rent was raised often. But, come to find out, did you know that there needed to be a written notice for any increase over 5% if you live in an apartment building with OVER 35 apartments and is regulated? And they have to give you a certain amount of time to prepare. Landlords can't simply splash an increase on your last second.

If you have lived in the apartment for 1 year you are owed a 60 day heads up.

If you have lived in the apartment for 1 year you are owed a 90 day heads up.

READ MORE: New York State is giving out STAR tax credits worth up to $1,400 in some towns and villages, but you need to make sure that you are signed up properly to get the check in 2026.

Taking a look at the New York State site from the Attorney General, there are a ton of good reminders if you are a renter that you should know about.

There are things that your landlord can and cannot do.