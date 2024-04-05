Old Spice + DOVE Ban in New York State

New York State is banning DOVE and Old Spice, popular beauty product companies from selling these in New York State.

Governor Hochul for wanting to phase out hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs--the chemical that is in TONS of products like fridges and coolers but also things you won't think of like, Old Spice and DOVE. Certain products will have to change in 5 years which would be 2029.

What will the rule be?

the New York rules would require all new business facilities with equipment heavier than 50lbs to install refrigerators without HFCs beginning next year, retrofitting required by 2029 and all refrigerators with HFCs greater than 200lbs replaced by 2035", according to the New York Post.

Why does New York want to ban this chemical?

HFC's are “super pollutant” and can be thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide. Scary statistic, really.

Unfortunately, HFC 152A is in many products familiar to every shopper, including Turtle Wax, WD-40, Air Wick fresheners, Dial, Soft & Dri, Right Guard, Old Spice, Axe, Degree, TRESemme, Dove, and many others. One product, CLR Power Plumber Pressurized Drain Opener, is 100% HFC", according to Earth911.com.

Now, just to be clear, the ingredient that is going to be banned is in most spray and coolants. So, for example, the Old Spice sprays will be banned. Dove also has dozens and dozens of different products that are in spray cans.

For example one of the Dove products lists Active ingredients: ALUMINUM SESQUICHLOROHYDRATE (15.2%) Inactive Ingredients: Butane, Hydrofluorocarbon 152a, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isobutane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Glycine, Fragrance (Parfum), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Disteardimonium Hectorite, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Calcium Chloride, Propane, BHT