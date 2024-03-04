No More Loud Lawn Mowers In Parts Of New York State

Welcome to a brand new month! March has arrived here in New York State and the spring will be here officially in just three weeks! Soon the grass will start growing and the lawn mowers will start cutting. In portions New York State, there will be less noise as gas powered lawn machines will be eliminated.

The weather has felt more like spring and less like winter here for much of New York State and there is another warm up on the way. It is time to plan ahead for what you want to get done and how to do it at your house. Is it time for a new lawn mower or weed whacker? Have you thought about whether or not you will go to all electric equipment?

According to a Tweet and video from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, you will have a better experience outdoors this summer as they are converting to all electric.

As far as getting things done around your house or property, there is a statewide burn ban that will go in to place as of March 16th. If you plan to pick up sticks and lawn debris and burn it, you better get it done soon.

This mild stretch of weather has also brought drier than normal conditions and residents have been using the good weather to clean up the sticks and trees that were toppled from the strong winds of January. Burning them now is fine. However, a deadline is looming here in New York State.

Here in New York State, in an effort to protect precious forests, woodlands and local residences, there is an annual burn ban that is in place.

Annual burn ban is in effect from March 16 through May 14.

The New York State DEC reminds everyone that although burning is a quick and efficient way to get rid of downed sticks, limbs and debris...

When you plan a fire, always check for fire danger in your area on DEC's online map (updated every week). Also, local governments may have stricter rules than NYS; your fire department will have information about local burning laws.

