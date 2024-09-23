New Yorkers Can Now Renew Passports Online

People who have had to renew their passports know what a pain in the neck it can be. Now, they're trying to make it easier for you.

Renewing a passport isn't the most difficult thing in the world, but it's not the easiest process either. The first dilemma is finding a printer. With so many things being done online these days most families don't need to have a physical printer in their house. Even school work is often delivered digitally so homework doesn't even need to be printed out. But up until this year, if you were planning to take a trip outside the continental United States, you'd either need to have one in your house, or be able to print stuff at work or a local library.

The good news is that process is a thing of the past now too. Now, you can renew your passport online.

For now, they're saying the online renewal will take between 6-8 weeks and unfortunately they don't have an expedited process for online renewals.

There are a couple of requirements that you'll need to meet before starting the process. Some of those requirements include:

If your passport was valid for 10 years and you are over 25

There is no change in your name, gender, date of birth, or birthplace

No special traveling passports

You live in the U.S. or territories

You have your passport

You can upload a digital photo

See the full list of requirements here.

You'll still need to be able to upload that awkward "no smiling" photo, but everything else will be able to be processed online. Unfortunately you'll still have to apply for a new passport in person. But if you have one that just needs to be renewed, you can start by clicking here.

