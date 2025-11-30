New York State Announces Child RSV Warning This Season

New York State is one of the states with the biggest problems with RSV in kids, something that we did not really worry about years ago. Now, it is a severe illness that is worrying a lot of parents during the sick season across New York State.

What is the RSV illness?

Fall and Winter is the craziest time of the year for RSV. We got RSV in our house last year and it is very scary because of how fast that it can run through the house. The best way I can describe it is it can be a very bad cold. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild illness but which can be very harmful to very young children, older adults, people with medical conditions, or those born premature or with underlying lung conditions.

Unfortunately, there are a couple of stories of children passing away so it is so important that you go to the doctors right away. That being said, it is not just children that can get RSV—adults can get it too.

How can you prevent from getting RSV? Here are the recommendations from New York State:

RSV stats believe it or not, are not reported to the New York State Department of Health, but they do have a quite a few suggested vaccines and recommendations for pregnant women to prevent RSV.

An RSV vaccination, RSVpreF vaccine (Abrysvo), is recommended for use during pregnancy (maternal RSV vaccine). It is given during RSV season to people who are 32 through 36 weeks and 6 days pregnant.

Older adults and pregnant people should get an RSV vaccine if they’ve never been vaccinated against RSV before.

three RSV vaccines available for adults aged 60 years and older. Two were approved for use in June 2023 and are called Arexvy (RSVPreF3 +AS01E) and Abrysvo (RSVpreF). The third was approved May 2024 and is called mRESVIA (mRNA-1345).

[Health.NY.GOV]