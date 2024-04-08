Here Is Why New York State Is Limiting Gasoline

As we get ready for the busy spring break travel week and the surge of traffic for the solar eclipse in New York State, gas stations are also preparing for lots of extra traffic.

Thankfully, the gas prices have stayed relatively steady this month at around $3.45 per gallon. However, after the tragedy at the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland there are some who fear the prices may soon start to spike.

The summer is also looming and some may start to consider getting ready for the worst and starting to plan ahead.

But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your cars or lawn mowers or for the future? What are you allowed to do in New York State?? There are actually multiple laws and restrictions that you need to keep in mind and follow.

Transportation of fuel shall be accomplished by portable fuel cans with a maximum capacity of 5 gallons each, or cargo fuel tanks. All containers shall be properly labeled. Gasoline shall only be transported in approved 5 gallon portable gas cans, with a limit of four (4) cans per vehicle.

There are some things to remember when it comes to storing has at your home or around your business.

Remember:

Buy only what you need.

Use what you've got.

Store away from your home and well.

When it comes to actually stockpiling, there are some places that have very specific rules pertaining to the amount of gas you can keep. In an article from Slate.com:

For safety reasons, the EPA discourages consumers from storing more than 1 to 5 gallons, and the National Fire Protection Association proposes a limit of 25 gallons. Local fire codes determine whether your stockpile is legal: In New York City, for example, you can’t keep more than 2.5 gallons.