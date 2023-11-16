Two More Stolen Vehicles Worth Around $600k Stopped At The Border

Earlier in the week, someone was caught trying to bring a stolen vehicle into the United States. Today they caught two more, only they were worth way more.

On Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection agents were proud to announce that they had stopped a Mercedes SUV from entering the United States that they found was stolen in Ontario, Canada.

Today, they found two more stolen vehicles, but these ones were worth a significant amount more.

How did they try to get these vehicles across the border?

CBP said that the two vehicles that they have since seized were being transported on an enclosed commercial carrier again. It was a very similar story to the one that happened earlier in the week. The officers encountered a commercial truck hauling an enclosed trailer containing two vehicles attempting entry through the commercial inspection lanes. They presented paperwork for a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover and a 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The bust earlier in the week helped to make this one possible

Because the officers had just dealt with this situation earlier in the week, they were prepared to investigate further when the paperwork was presented. Upon further investigation, they found that the VIN numbers on the paperwork did not match the VIN numbers on the vehicles. After checking databases, they found that both of these vehicles had been reported as stolen from Ontario.

These vehicles were worth a significant amount more

The vehicle that was caught on Tuesday was a Mercedes that was worth around $50k-$60k. The ones that were stopped at the border today were valued at a lot more. The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover was determined to have an estimated value of approximately $100,000 while the 2023 Rolls Royce is estimated at approximately $500,000.

They will remain under the custody of the CBP and are under investigation by CBP and Canadian law enforcement.

