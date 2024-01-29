6 Tips To Mininmize Damage From Flooding In New York

We deal with snow storms a lot in New York state. We know how to prepare for them. But what should you be doing to get ready for flooding?

Flooding appears imminent over the next couple of days

The conditions for flooding over the next couple of days are perfect. We had a large amount of snowfall last week. Now with rising temperatures and rain in the forecast, it looks as though we might see some flooding. There's not much you can do to stop it, but you can prepare your house to either avoid it or minimize the damage.

The snow and rain aren't the only culprits

It's not just snow and rain that causes flooding on days like this. Ice that has broken up from creeks can also cause jams that back the water up. When that happens, there's nowhere for the water to go but outside of the creek bed. If you live near one, you could find that water making its way to your basement.

How do you prepare for flooding?

Most of the time, the flooding we see in New York isn't of the magnitude where it's going to overwhelm your house or make your car float away. However, that doesn't mean that it doesn't cause damage. Just a few inches of water in a basement can mean enormous expenses for you. If your house isn't waterproofed well from the outside, you need to make sure that you've got somewhere for that water to go when it gets inside.

If you've gotten your house ready before the storm, some of that damage can be minimized simply by checking a few things before things get out of control.

