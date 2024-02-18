Look At This Beautiful $2.5 Million Home In Western New York

This house may be the most expensive listing on Zillow right now in Western New York, but that means there is a chance that it could be yours!

You probably have dreamed of houses just like this one, but did you know that you don’t have to go through a massive relocation just to get the house of your dreams? This home has everything you could ever want in a house…and more!

With 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, you will have an ample amount of space to get comfy and make your house feel like a home. There are two levels in this home, and the house has a patio and a pool!

Located in Williamsville, this is a 5 acre premier property that has quite a view, including garden space, the inground pool, and it is in close proximity to the Ellicott Creek and Park Country Club golf course. Included in the listing price is a 6 stall barn, and it is a perfect place that prioritizes your privacy and conveniency needs!

When you walk into the house, you are greeted with a fabulous mill work interior that includes architectural detail throughout. Each room has French doors and windows, making it well-lit with natural light, and all exitways have direct access to the gardens and pool.

Plus, did we mention hardwood floors, a whirlpool in the bathroom, 2 vanities, a guest suite with a private bath, and an ultimate kitchen design?

The home may be listed at $2,599,000, but you can see why…there is significant value to this home!

Take a virtual tour with some of the Zillow pictures below.

Look Inside This Beautiful $2.5 Million Home In Western New York

Are you interested? Click here to find out how to schedule a tour!

