Fun City is opening up tomorrow in Western New York and it looks awesome.

This is right in the Sam's Club Plaza and don't get confused: this is bigger than Get Air or Urban Air, the other trampoline parks in Western New York.

It is this massive play zone for kids filled with, what seems, the world's largest ball pit, slides, obstacles, trampolines and so much more. It opens open Friday, January 5 at NOON according to their Facebook page. Some users on Facebook pointed out there is another location on Facebook that says that it opens on 1/15, but you can in fact BUY tickets for tomorrow.

Fun City Buffalo

3735 Union Rd, Cheektowaga NY 14225

They also do these "Glow Nights" Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays where the lights dim down and the black lights come on. You can see some of the pictures below.

How much does Fun City cost?

29.99 - all day, general admission

26.99 - 2 hours, general admission

3.50 - jump socks

22.99 - All day, kids under 42"

19.99 - 2 hours, kinds under 42"

Birthday parties are available and they start at $300 for 10 jumpers. According to their social media, parties are already booking up fast. If you want any more information about birthday parties at Fun City, you can get that here.