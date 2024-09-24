Macaulay Culkin Appearing in Buffalo, New York Ahead of Christmas

Macaulay Culkin is coming to Buffalo for a very special event before Christmas this year.

Macaulay Culkin

Home Alone Screening

November 30, 2025

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Tickets are on sale and start just over 50 bucks. The Home Alone film will play and then afterwards Macaulay Culkin will do a question and answer session for all of the fans in Buffalo. There is an opportunity to buy some meet-and-greet passes with Culkin as well.

This event is perfect for fans of all ages, from those who grew up watching Home Alone to younger generations just discovering the beloved film. For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Macaulay Culkin himself. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the ultimate holiday blast from the past, transporting you back to the 90s for an unforgettable experience!, according to Home Alone on Tour.

What has Macaulay Culkin been doing recently?

Macaulay Culkin has really only had one big project in the past couple of years. In 2021, he had a big role in American Horror Story. Other than that he has been playing dad to his two young sons that he has with his wife, Disney star and actress, Brenda Song.

Culkin received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star last year.

Perhaps this appearance from Macaulay Culkin is the end of the long debate 'Is Home Alone really a 'Christmas' movie?' His tour right before the holiday season might suggest so.