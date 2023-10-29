Awesome Lazy River in Backyard of Home in Alden, New York

There is this house in Alden that has a lazy river in the backyard and it looks awesome.

There is legit a lazy river at this home in Alden, NY that was up for sale 2 years ago and it is pretty reasonably priced too. I mean, you get the lazy river with the house, but I am sure that the lazy river is the main reason that you want this house. Back when the interest rates were better (along with the house prices) this now seems like a steal. I would love to know if they fixed up the lazy river and what it looks like now.

The house is located a few acres as well WITH a pond in the back with a bridge to the middle that you can have a fire on. Now, when you first look at the pictures, on first glance there are a few things that you may want to update. A little TLC if you will. But, his house has the most potential I have seen in a long time, not to mention how sweet the backyard looks!

They were asking $369,000 for this 3 bedroom, 3 bath and nearly 2,000 square foot home back in 2021. According to the Zillow description:

"This sprawling maintenance free ranch has it all! The country style kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry, an island, and a peninsula, with plenty of room for a table. There’s a formal dining room, expansive living room, family room that could easily be a 4th bedroom, 3 full baths, and first floor laundry. All of the bedrooms have generous sq. ft. and plenty of closets. The owner’s suite is sure to impress with its walk in closet and spa-like bath fully equipped with jetted/heated tub and multi-head shower. There’s a lovely sunroom that leads outside to the deck …. Drum Roll Please… absolutely stunning in-ground lazy river style pool with a hot tub in the center, fire pit and pond - start planning your staycation now. Also, central AC, 250 amp electric, side parking lot for your toys, the two car garage is heated with floor drains and all the appliances are staying (free standing hot tub and tanning bed) This home is sure to check all the boxes. Showings begin immediately and offers are welcome any time."