Landlords do not have to give tenants a reason anymore when it comes to eviction in New York State. While there are many laws in New York that protect tenants, it is important that no-paying tenants are certainly at risk of getting evicted.

If you are a month to month tenant here are the rules. The rules are slightly different if you have signed a long-term lease.

Landlords do not need to explain why the tenancy is being terminated; they only need to provide notice that it is and that refusal to vacate will lead to eviction proceedings. Such notice does not automatically allow the landlord to evict the tenant. A landlord may raise the rent of a month-to-month tenant with the consent of the tenant. If the tenant does not consent, however, the landlord can terminate the tenancy by giving appropriate notice", according to the New York State website.

Now, a landlord does not need to explain WHY the tenancy is being terminated, but they DO have to give you a certain amount of time.

For example:

If you live in your apartment or house for at least 1 year, you are required to get a 30 days heads-up.

If you live in your apartment or house for at least 2 years, you are required to get a 60 days heads-up.

If you live in your apartment or house for at least 3 years, you are required to get a 90 days heads-up.

These same time frames apply if a landlord wants to increase your rent. Now, landlords are permitted to increase your rent, and they have to give you notice in a certain amount of time, but there are laws on HOW MUCH the rent can go up.

