KISS Lead Singer Surprises Grocery Shoppers In Western New York

You may not have realized that the person you were standing next to at the grocery store over the weekend is one of the most well-known rock stars in the world!

Gene Simmons stopped at one of the locations for Tops Friendly Markets in Niagara Falls, NY. Simmons is not a Western New York native, but he has done so much for our local community, from North Tonawanda to Niagara Falls and expanding outside of Buffalo to a nationwide scale. Over the weekend, however he was highlighting his partnership with MoneyBag Soda, a premium soda line launched over 5 years ago in cooperation with Niagara Falls-based soda line, Rock Steady Sodas Inc.

Recently, Rock Steady Soda Inc. shipped its millionth bottle, and to celebrate hitting the milestone, the company decided to have a contest to reward those who drink the popular soda.

And the winners of that contest was the Altemoos Family, according to WKBW. Austin Altemoos and his father were at the Tops in Niagara Falls this weekend to receive the winning prize, which was an award that was signed by the rock legend Gene Simmons from KISS.

However, the father and son did not expect to see Gene Simmons walking into that very Tops to hand deliver the plaque.

But there he was!

While Simmons was in town, he was given the key to the city of Niagara Falls and had a street named after him, Gene Simmons Blvd.

Gene Simmons also shared a bit of life advice while he was here.

“Life is short, enjoy it,” he said. “But always make sure people give you the respect you demand. You’re important, you need to be cared for.”

“When you come to Tops, that’s how they’ll make you feel,” Simmons said.

Maybe we’ll see Gene again sometime soon!

