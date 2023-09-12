NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/12
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:13pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:49p
|High
Tue 7:05p
|Low
Wed 1:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:27a
|Low
Tue 12:13p
|High
Tue 6:39p
|Low
Wed 12:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:41a
|Low
Tue 12:25p
|High
Tue 6:53p
|Low
Wed 1:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:23a
|Low
Tue 12:17p
|High
Tue 6:35p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:33a
|Low
Tue 4:54p
|High
Tue 10:45p
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:42a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 6:53p
|Low
Wed 1:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:40a
|Low
Tue 4:28p
|High
Tue 9:52p
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:29a
|Low
Tue 1:15p
|High
Tue 7:46p
|Low
Wed 2:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:34a
|Low
Tue 12:26p
|High
Tue 6:46p
|Low
Wed 1:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:46p
|High
Tue 7:14p
|Low
Wed 1:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:48a
|Low
Tue 12:39p
|High
Tue 7:04p
|Low
Wed 1:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:39a
|Low
Tue 1:27p
|High
Tue 7:55p
|Low
Wed 2:16a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 13 seconds.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.
FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft after midnight.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.