NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/12

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:34am - 7:13pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:49p		High
Tue 7:05p		Low
Wed 1:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:27a		Low
Tue 12:13p		High
Tue 6:39p		Low
Wed 12:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:41a		Low
Tue 12:25p		High
Tue 6:53p		Low
Wed 1:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:23a		Low
Tue 12:17p		High
Tue 6:35p		Low
Wed 12:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:33a		Low
Tue 4:54p		High
Tue 10:45p		Low
Wed 5:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:42a		Low
Tue 12:41p		High
Tue 6:53p		Low
Wed 1:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:40a		Low
Tue 4:28p		High
Tue 9:52p		Low
Wed 5:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:29a		Low
Tue 1:15p		High
Tue 7:46p		Low
Wed 2:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:34a		Low
Tue 12:26p		High
Tue 6:46p		Low
Wed 1:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:46p		High
Tue 7:14p		Low
Wed 1:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:48a		Low
Tue 12:39p		High
Tue 7:04p		Low
Wed 1:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:39a		Low
Tue 1:27p		High
Tue 7:55p		Low
Wed 2:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 13 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

