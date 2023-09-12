NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/12

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:13pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:49p High

Tue 7:05p Low

Wed 1:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:27a Low

Tue 12:13p High

Tue 6:39p Low

Wed 12:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:41a Low

Tue 12:25p High

Tue 6:53p Low

Wed 1:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:23a Low

Tue 12:17p High

Tue 6:35p Low

Wed 12:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:33a Low

Tue 4:54p High

Tue 10:45p Low

Wed 5:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:42a Low

Tue 12:41p High

Tue 6:53p Low

Wed 1:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:40a Low

Tue 4:28p High

Tue 9:52p Low

Wed 5:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:29a Low

Tue 1:15p High

Tue 7:46p Low

Wed 2:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:34a Low

Tue 12:26p High

Tue 6:46p Low

Wed 1:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:46p High

Tue 7:14p Low

Wed 1:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:48a Low

Tue 12:39p High

Tue 7:04p Low

Wed 1:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:39a Low

Tue 1:27p High

Tue 7:55p Low

Wed 2:16a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 11 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 13 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.

FRI: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

