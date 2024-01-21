Did These Household Appliances Get Banned In New York State?

There have been some rumors floating about whether or not New York State will fall in line with other states and the Federal Government's plan to ban the sale of a certain type of refrigerator and freezer.

The new year will bring many changes to New York State. In 2024, there is an increase in the minimum wage, new age limits for lifeguards, some ATV age regulations will be changed along with a dozen other new laws.

New York is quickly becoming one of the most aggressive states when it comes to going green or being more environmentally protective. There are constant rumors and worries about whether or not gas appliances will be taken away and a fear about bans on grills. However, the latest "go green" stance is coming from the Federal level and it is in line with New York State's vision.

Within the next five years, the cheaper models of various appliances will be off the market. Fox News Reports:

...the updated standards, which will take less efficient but cheaper models off the market, will in 30 years remove the amount of emissions generated by the combined annual emissions of 12.7 million homes.

It was on Friday, before the holiday weekend, that reports started to circulate about what President Joe Biden has in mind regarding refrigerators, freezers and appliances.

According to a press release from the Department of Energy:

In this direct final rule, the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) is adopting

amended energy conservation standards for refrigerators, refrigerator-freezers, and freezers.

