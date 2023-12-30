Freak Accident At New York State Roller Rink Goes Viral

There was a freak accident that took place this week that has caught the attention of people across New York State. Emergency crews were called to a roller rink in Orchard Park after reports of a vehicle driving through the building.

This is a busy week for roller rinks, museums and other kid and family friendly places. Christmas week is here and most schools are closed and families are looking for things to do. The weather has been both a blessing and a bit of a disappointment for some as there is a lack of snow for outdoor winter activities.

The accident at Frank Young's Sports Arena and Roller Rink on North Buffalo Road

took place this past Wednesday seems to have happened in the morning hours before anyone was inside skating.

According to reports and a Facebook post from Southtowns Scanner, the accident seems to have been a result of a medical issue.

While EMS personnel tended to the driver, firefighters checked out the structural damage to the building itself, and called for a building inspector to respond. Just how badly the building's structural support was impacted, or when the business will reopen, remains unclear.

This coming weekend is one of the busiest for law enforcement as people travel back from Holiday travel or for New Year's Eve parties. Police across New York State are reminding drivers to be safe and plan ahead for a safe ride home.

