CVS Abruptly Closing Stores in New York State?

CVS stores will be closing up very soon. Specifically, a lot of the stores that are located in Targets will be shutting down.

CVS had said a few years back that they planned to close up about 900 stores, which would be about 10% of the locations by 2024. But, the announcement said that stores will be closed as soon as April.

CVS operates 9,000 pharmacy locations nationwide. The company has a pharmacy in about 1,800 of Target’s 1,956 stores in the U.S., according to a Target spokesperson", according to CNBC.com