Cole Swindell Announces Concert for Buffalo, New York

Cole Swindell is coming to Western New York! He is coming in August, but we still don't know who is going to be coming with him just yet.

If you scroll to the bottom you can see EVERY country concert that is coming this year--including Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Jelly Roll!

Tickets are going on sale Friday, March 1, 2024. Prices are $25 for general admission or $79 for reserved or closer seats. The week of the show, prices all go up by 5 dollars so make sure you buy yours before then to avoid the increase.

Cole Swindell with Special Guest TBA

August 29, 2024

Artpark Ampitheater

SIDE NOTE: You can't buy tickets at the Artpark Box Office as of right now. The Box Office is closed for walk-up, in person sales until further notice. Due to ongoing construction by New York State Parks Lot D & the South 4th. St. entrance are now closed until mid-May 2024. The Lower Park is still accessible to pedestrians who park in the upper lots, accessed off our Portage Rd. entrance, and walk down into the rest of the park.