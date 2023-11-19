This delicious NJ restaurant was named in the top 100 in America

Spoiler! We have amazing food in New Jersey. It's one of the top things you should think about before you leave here.

Can you really get this quality of food anywhere else? And the perk about New Jersey is you can get great food anywhere in the state.

Sure, in other states there are probably great restaurants in cities, but in Jersey, you can find amazing food in the town with the smallest population. That's why we're so culinary gifted.

And it's also why I was so excited to see we made Open Table's list of the top 100 restaurants in the country.

Open Table is a popular restaurant reservation/review website.

The Saddle River Inn, one of my favorites, made their list.

They're located at 2 Barnestable Court in Saddle River, New Jersey.

According to boozyburbs.com they've made this list, and some other national lists, numerous times before.

While this place is far from where I live now, back when I was in college it was an absolute staple. A place you need to seek out if you're in the area. Which is why I was so excited to see they made this list.

Here's how their website describes them:

"The Saddle River Inn is a fine dining, contemporary French restaurant nestled along the banks of the Saddle River. Chef Jamie Knott uses only Prime dry-aged beef, the freshest line caught, sustainable seafood and local organic produce whenever possible. The menu changes twice seasonally and utilizes ingredients at the peak of their freshness."

And you know what else is so cool? They don't allow children under the age of 10 in the restaurant. This is a new trend going on lately and I have to respect their willingness to put their foot down.

They're a fine dining establishment and want to keep it that way.

You can check out their menu here.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

