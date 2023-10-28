Chick-Fil-A Has Jaw Dropping News For New York State

The next time you get in the double drive-thru line at your favorite Chick-fil-A, you may see a new item that will catch you off guard! There is a big news from the fast food giant that has social media in a uproar.

There are two types of people; those who love Chick-fil-A and those who are crazy in love with Chick-fil-A. Have you tried it yet? Or are you possibly the last person on the planet to have tried it?

For years, Chick-fil-A has been known for it's amazing sauce, crushed ice in the drinks and chicken sandwiches. Some say that the chicken sandwich could be the best in the nation!

But now there are reports that Chick-fil-A will be doing a 180 and offering burgers and wings!!??

According to Chew Boom:

Chick-fil-A is testing burgers and bone-in wings in College Park, MD, where the brand recently opened “Little Blue Menu,” a virtual restaurant concept that allows fans to order Chick-fil-A classics alongside bone-in wings, burgers and more via digital ordering only.

If you are looking for a cool gift idea for the fan in your life, Chick-fil-A has a cookbook!

I was 46 years old the first time I tried Chick-fil-A and the food is good. What I love is the speed of the service and how efficient the staff is at getting you your food.

