Cheapest Gas Stations UNDER $3 in Western New York

Cheapest Gas Stations UNDER $3 in Western New York

Getty Images

This is some seriously cheap gas in Western New York. It is so cheap that you might actually want to plan on going out of the way to go to these gas stations.

Gas prices are still way too high. We can all agree that anything over 3 bucks is pricey. Here are the absolute least expensive gas stations in Western New York. Most of them might cause you to take a little drive, but it definitely seems like it could be worth it.

2.72Bear Clause Trading Post5380 Chew RdSanbornFeb 25, 9:55 AM
2.75Totem Pole Smoke & Gas1031 Ledge RdBasomFeb 25, 12:09 AM
2.80Two Eagles852 Bloomingdale RdBasomFeb 25, 12:08 PM
2.82Western Door379 Martin RdAkronFeb 25, 1:58 PM
2.82Smoke Signals5126 Garlow RdLewistonFeb 25, 10:58 AM
2.83Catt-Rez Enterprises Inc10910 Erie RdIrvingFeb 26, 5:57 AM
2.83Doogie's11187 Southwestern BlvdIrvingFeb 25, 5:37 PM
2.85No Blanket Smoke Shop2400 Upper Mountain RdSanbornFeb 25, 3:39 PM
2.85Seneca Hawk11979 Southwestern BlvdIrvingFeb 25, 2:40 PM
2.86Jan’s Smoke Shop II383 Bloomingdale RdAkronFeb 26, 6:58 AM

Gas prices nationally have been chilling out a little bit. In New York State alone, out of all of the major cities across the state, Elmira has the cheapest gas this week and they are averaging about $3.11 a gallon.

AAA says the easing pump prices nationally may be due to the recent news that a large refinery in Indiana is reopening soon after being offline since early February. Meanwhile, milder weather and longer days are in the forecast, which means the seasonal rise in gas prices is primed to begin. Experts project it will be a slow, wobbly start to rising prices this spring", according to Chautauqua Today.

2024 Country Concerts in Buffalo, New York

A lot of concerts coming in 2024! Here are all of the country concerts happening in Western New York.

Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

Filed Under: buffalo, gas prices, AAA, Indiana, New York State, Western New York
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM