Cheapest Gas Stations UNDER $3 in Western New York

This is some seriously cheap gas in Western New York. It is so cheap that you might actually want to plan on going out of the way to go to these gas stations.

Gas prices are still way too high. We can all agree that anything over 3 bucks is pricey. Here are the absolute least expensive gas stations in Western New York. Most of them might cause you to take a little drive, but it definitely seems like it could be worth it.

Gas prices nationally have been chilling out a little bit. In New York State alone, out of all of the major cities across the state, Elmira has the cheapest gas this week and they are averaging about $3.11 a gallon.

AAA says the easing pump prices nationally may be due to the recent news that a large refinery in Indiana is reopening soon after being offline since early February. Meanwhile, milder weather and longer days are in the forecast, which means the seasonal rise in gas prices is primed to begin. Experts project it will be a slow, wobbly start to rising prices this spring", according to Chautauqua Today.