Cheapest Gas Stations UNDER $3 in Western New York
This is some seriously cheap gas in Western New York. It is so cheap that you might actually want to plan on going out of the way to go to these gas stations.
Gas prices are still way too high. We can all agree that anything over 3 bucks is pricey. Here are the absolute least expensive gas stations in Western New York. Most of them might cause you to take a little drive, but it definitely seems like it could be worth it.
|2.72
|Bear Clause Trading Post
|5380 Chew Rd
|Sanborn
|Feb 25, 9:55 AM
|2.75
|Totem Pole Smoke & Gas
|1031 Ledge Rd
|Basom
|Feb 25, 12:09 AM
|2.80
|Two Eagles
|852 Bloomingdale Rd
|Basom
|Feb 25, 12:08 PM
|2.82
|Western Door
|379 Martin Rd
|Akron
|Feb 25, 1:58 PM
|2.82
|Smoke Signals
|5126 Garlow Rd
|Lewiston
|Feb 25, 10:58 AM
|2.83
|Catt-Rez Enterprises Inc
|10910 Erie Rd
|Irving
|Feb 26, 5:57 AM
|2.83
|Doogie's
|11187 Southwestern Blvd
|Irving
|Feb 25, 5:37 PM
|2.85
|No Blanket Smoke Shop
|2400 Upper Mountain Rd
|Sanborn
|Feb 25, 3:39 PM
|2.85
|Seneca Hawk
|11979 Southwestern Blvd
|Irving
|Feb 25, 2:40 PM
|2.86
|Jan’s Smoke Shop II
|383 Bloomingdale Rd
|Akron
|Feb 26, 6:58 AM
Gas prices nationally have been chilling out a little bit. In New York State alone, out of all of the major cities across the state, Elmira has the cheapest gas this week and they are averaging about $3.11 a gallon.
AAA says the easing pump prices nationally may be due to the recent news that a large refinery in Indiana is reopening soon after being offline since early February. Meanwhile, milder weather and longer days are in the forecast, which means the seasonal rise in gas prices is primed to begin. Experts project it will be a slow, wobbly start to rising prices this spring", according to Chautauqua Today.
