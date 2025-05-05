A celebrity that is hard to miss has been spotted a few times around Western New York. Have you seen him anywhere around Buffalo, New York?

It is always fun when a celebrity visits Buffalo, and this one has been spotted all over the place. One fan took a picture and posted it on Facebook "Why is Peyton Manning going unnoticed as he looks at Niagara Falls". Another person posted a video of him outside of the Big Tree Inn in Orchard Park right by the Buffalo Bills stadium. When they were in Orchard Park, it looked like Peyton was filming some sort of commercial. He was seen with the 'Chefs'--the legendary Bills fans who were also the Fans of the Year.

Even though the spotting of Manning was at the end of April, the Buffalo Bills posted a photo of the Bills head coach, Sean McDermott with Peyton on Thursday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to move to their new home across the street once the 2026-2027 season gets under way in Orchard Park. The Bills have mentioned that inside the new stadium they will have an event happening before the football season begins. It will be more of a soft opening and the event is yet to be determined, but it will certainly be essential to have a dry run of the stadium with thousands of people in it to get a feel of the operating capacity.

The schedule for the upcoming National Football League is coming out on May 14 at 8 PM. The teams already know who their opponents will be and whether they are at home or away.