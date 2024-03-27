New York State’s “Move Over” Law has officially expanded.

Originally passed in 2010, New York’s “Move Over” law required drivers to slow down and attempt to move at least one lane over when coming up on an emergency or hazard vehicle and first responders. Later, the law included construction and maintenance vehicles.

As of Wednesday, the “Move Over” law has changed again. New York State drivers will now have to slow down and move over for all stopped vehicles on the side of the road. If you fail to do so, you could be subject to a $150 fine for the first offense.

The newly expanded law is designed to help cut down and prevent tragic accidents along the side of New York roadways. Nationwide, close to 300 drivers are killed on the side of the road every year, and 37 New Yorkers were struck and killed outside of disabled vehicles between 2016 and 2020.

“You never know when you may need to pull over, but when you do, we want to make sure you can do so without putting yourself or others in harm’s way.” - Mark Schroeder, NYS DMV Commissioner

However, we know that sometimes, it can be difficult to move over for a vehicle on the side of the road, especially when there are a lot of other cars on the road. What are you supposed to do if you can’t move over here in New York?

This Is What To Do If You Can’t Move Over In New York

New York State trooper James O’Callaghan told Buffalo’s WGRZ that even if it’s hard to switch lanes when coming up on a disabled vehicle on the side of the road (for example, during rush hour or other heavy traffic), you should at the very least turn your blinker on and slow down, signaling to other drivers that you’re attempting to move over.

Stay safe, New York drivers - and let’s look out for each other on our roadways.