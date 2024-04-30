There are so many houses on the Zillow market right now in Western New York, but very few match the beauty as this brick house that is currently listed for sale.

It is not by chance that Zillow predicted Buffalo, NY to be the hottest Zillow market in 2024. It looks like many people are moving to the Western New York, and if you’re a first time home buyer, you may be eyeing this town in Western New York.

Cheektowaga has been named one of the best places to live in America. One big reason why people are moving to Cheektowaga is because it’s affordable for many young homebuyers.

According to Realtor.com, Cheektowaga ranks as the “sixth-best housing market for first-time home buyers” across the country. The Buffalo News detailed many reasons why Cheektowaga fits the bill for best place to live in Western New York, including its close proximity to the airport, Niagara Falls, and downtown Buffalo.

There may be a lot of houses for sale in Cheektowaga, but this brick house in Kenmore clearly stands out in the list of current houses for sale on Zillow in Western New York.

Located at 512 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY, this beautiful brick house is nearly 1700 sq. ft, with features such as an arc roof, updated windows, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a family room with a gas fireplace, hardwood floors, spacious eat-in kitchen, covered front porch, and more. It has that same, home-comfy feeling that a cabin in the woods would have, meaning that this house will not be on the market for long.

Take a virtual tour of the home below when you look through the Zillow photos.

Beautiful Brick House For Sale In Western New York This house has a price tag of $204,888, and it is one of the most beautiful houses for sale in Western New York on Zillow . See all the photos below. Gallery Credit: Zillow

The house is listed for sale at $204,888, and it could be the next place you call home!

