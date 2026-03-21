Signs of spring are popping up all across New York State! From Buffalo to Albany, it’s finally starting to feel like we’ve moved past winter. As we put away the shovels and snow suits, it’s time to break out the shorts and start getting things ready around the house.

But we’re not the only ones getting active, wildlife is, too. As temperatures rise, you may begin to notice more animal activity in your neighborhood.

Why You’re Seeing More Wildlife In Spring

This is the time of year when the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminds residents that increased wildlife sightings are completely normal. Whether it’s baby animals or predators on the move, there’s usually no reason to panic.

Related: New York State Turkey Hunting Changes for Spring

Spring is a busy season for wildlife as animals search for food, establish territory, and care for their young.

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Common Predators Found In New York State

New York State is home to a wide variety of predators, both in the sky and on the ground. While some are commonly seen, others are more elusive.

One example is the bobcat. Although rarely spotted, bobcats do live throughout New York State. According to the DEC, there have been confirmed sightings, including in areas around Albany, with photos submitted by residents. Areas in which bobcats have been reported include Albany County and Allegany County.

"These observations are used by DEC biologists to better understand furbearer behavior and what types of habitats they are using in the state. Sightings from urban and suburban areas are particularly valuable, as most research efforts are focused in more natural areas. Real time location data is never shared publicly".

What To Do If You See A Predator

If you encounter a predator in your area, the DEC recommends a few simple steps:

Keep your distance and do not approach the animal

Do not feed wildlife, as it can make animals dependent on humans

Secure pets and trash to avoid attracting predators

Report your sighting through the DEC’s online wildlife reporting system

Submit photos if you can do so safely

Reporting sightings helps wildlife officials track animal populations and behavior across the state.

Leave Wildlife Alone, Especially In Spring

As with all wildlife, the best thing you can do is leave animals alone. Many species, including foxes and other predators, are raising their young during the spring and may be more active than usual.

In most cases, animals will move along on their own as they search for food or better habitat.

Don’t Assume Baby Animals Are Abandoned

Spring is also the time when deer and other animals give birth. If you see a baby animal alone, it does not necessarily mean it has been abandoned.

WATCH: Baby Deer Jumps Over a Car in Western New York State

Mothers often leave their young temporarily while they search for food, returning later to care for them. The best approach is to observe from a distance.

However, if something seems unusual or the animal appears injured or threatening, you should contact a local wildlife expert or the DEC.

Enjoy Spring And Respect Wildlife

Spring weather is on the way, even if it’s taking its time this year. Soon enough, we’ll all be spending more time outside enjoying the natural beauty that makes New York State so special.

In many areas, that includes sharing the outdoors with wildlife. Staying informed and respectful helps keep both you and the animals safe.