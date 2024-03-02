Bills Themed Bar For Rent In Western New York

The football season never really ends here in Western New York. The Buffalo Bills are not only our favorite team, they are family! It is exciting to see what the off season will bring and before we know it, we will be watching the preseason games at Highmark Stadium

For most fans of the Buffalo Bills, there is at least one item of Bills memorabilia that they consider their favorite. However, for Jeff Zollinger, that must be a hard choice. Jeff is a huge fan of Buffalo football and he and his wife own the South Dayton Hotel.

The South Dayton Hotel has been a part of his family for 99 years! It has seen a few renovations in that time and the most recent is a third floor bar that is nothing but Buffalo football wall to wall.

Incredible Buffalo Bills Themed Bar Opens In Western New York Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

The third floor is open and available to rent for private events and parties!

Owning a bar can be challenging and for those who were able to survive the COVID Pandemic, it is even more of a milestone! But it is adapting and having a vision that has kept the Zollinger's in business so long.

WEST FALLS BAR FOR SALE

If you are looking for a good opportunity and have the same sort of vision, there is a bar that is for sale just outside of East Aurora that is on the way to ski resorts and a major route between Aurora and Springville on Route 240.

It truly is a gold mine waiting for a new owner and with the right menu and plan, this could be the new hotspot for residents of the Town of Aurora or Orchard Park.

According to the listing posted recently on Zillow:

Legendary bar with 2 luxurious upper apartments offers endless possibilities & $3550 per month in rental income to finance your dream business. Coffee house, snack shop, art/music studios, bakery, ski/bike shop???